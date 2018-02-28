Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who already was pondering his future before suffering a concussion in the NFL playoffs, is considering retirement to pursue a career in acting, according to the Eagle-Tribune, which cited an unidentified source.

Gronk urged by mega stars to consider acting

The report says that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Sylvester Stallone have told Gronkowski, who'll be 29 in May, that he could have a very lucrative career in action movies.

Gronkowski had only one line as a police officer in "You Can't Have It" but was featured on the movie's poster, a hint that producers thought he has box-office appeal, no matter how limited his role.

Also among his acting credits, according to IMDB.com, are "Entourage" (2015), "The Clapper" (2017) and "Family Guy".

He also has appeared in commercials for Dunkin' Donuts and Tide.

Two unidentified sources who have spoken to Gronkowski told ESPN.com that he began telling some close to him, even before he suffered the concussion in the AFC championship, that the toll football was taking on his body had him contemplating retirement.

Gronkowski was paid $10.75 million and is slated to make up to nearly $9 million in 2018.

For context, Johnson, a member of the University of Miami's 1991 national championship team, parlayed his football athleticism into a professional wrestling career and then segued into action films.

According to Forbes' most recent list of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, Johnson made $65 million last year.