Hart's hilarious apology for drunken Super Bowl antics

Comedian Kevin Hart has apologised for his alcohol-fuelled antics on Super Bowl night, in a hilarious video uploaded to social media.

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink,” Hart said.

"You know, when alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares, the Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

“Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my a**.

See Hart's full take in the video at the top of the page.

The ecstatic Eagles fan was caught on camera attempting to gain access to the stage on which the Eagles were presented with their Lombardi trophy.

Just minutes later, he appeared on NFL Network to discuss the incredible victory with experts on the show.

But the alcohol would really catch up to him moments later.

Hart was asked how he would celebrate the win, and quickly found himself on the back foot.

"You know what Philadelphia's a great city, I hope this is an example of what we can do.

"We gave a f***, ooohhhh."

Coming to terms with his slip of the tongue in front of a live audience of millions, Hart immediately gives himself up and walks off the set.

"He gotta go," the TV host said.