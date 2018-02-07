Philadelphia Eagles star Torrey Smith has brought a young fan to tears with a heartwarming gesture.

Super Bowl hero's incredible gesture for young fan

Smith is usually on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Carson Wentz, but when he decided to toss out a desperation play to his quarterback, Wentz came through in the clutch.

While visiting a school, Smith ran into “easily the biggest Eagles fan” he had seen in his life.

When he found out that young fan’s favourite player was Wentz, he called up the quarterback on FaceTime.

The young kid’s reaction was exactly what you would expect.

He was overcome with emotion while meeting Smith and even more so when Wentz got on the phone. As Smith said in his tweet, he didn’t want to share the video, but decided to do so in order to show fans that Wentz is a genuine guy.

"I shouldn’t share this but I have to because the love for this team and @cj_wentz is real! I stopped by a school today this boy was the biggest fan. So I called him on FaceTime and the kids reaction was priceless. My guy is the best leader...strong man of faith and authentic!" he wrote.

It might be the second time in a couple days Wentz made someone cry tears of joy. The day after the Super Bowl, he proposed to his girlfriend.

It’s yet another example of how much Wentz has already made an impact on the city of Philadelphia. Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl win, and he’s getting plenty of praise, but no one has forgotten Wentz’s contributions before his injury.

The Eagles’ Week 1 game next season might be a little more emotional than normal. Not just because they’ll celebrate their Super Bowl win one more time, but because the heart and soul of their team will be back under centre again.

