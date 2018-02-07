Burglars kick Patriots star Gronkowski while he's down

Super Bowl weekend brought a double dose of bad news for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose home was burgled following the team's upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Mr. Gronkowski was the victim of a residential burglary last night," Foxborough Police Chief William Baker told reporters.

"Whether you're Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker, being the victim of a crime like that is unpleasant."

The Boston Globe reported that multiple safes, and possibly guns, had been stolen from Gronkowski's home, citing a recording of a police dispatcher. Baker declined to comment on what had been stolen from the home.

A Patriots spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like many of his teammates, Gronkowski has a home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the suburb about 25 miles (40 km) south of Boston that is home to Gillette Stadium, where the team practices and plays.

The 28-year-old athlete now in his eighth NFL season is one of the better known faces on the Patriots, cheered on by fans both for his catches as well as off-season antics that have included serving as the celebrity host of a Caribbean cruise following the team's 2016 Super Bowl victory.

"It's kind of a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate loss and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime, which as I say has a really profound effect on everybody when your personal space is breached like that," Baker said.