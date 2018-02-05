Comedian Kevin Hart has encountered a few embarrassing moments during a loose Super Bowl LII celebration.

Hart drops live TV F-bomb after Eagles win

The diehard Eagles fan had just witnessed his side's first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, and was focused on making the most of the occasion.

While Philly fans created absolute carnage back home on the streets of Philadelphia, Hart was creating his own shockwaves after a long evening on the drink.

First, he was pictured attempting to gain access to the presentation stage, where only the biggest players, coaches and NFL executives were allowed to be.

Cameras showed the moment a huge security guard turned the diminutive Hart away from the stage.

But the alcohol would really catch up to him moments later after he was invited on the NFL Network panel.

Hart was asked how he would celebrate the win, and quickly found himself on the back foot.

"You know what Philadelphia's a great city, I hope this is an example of what we can do.

"We gave a f***, ooohhhh."

Coming to terms with his slip of the tongue in front of a live audience of millions, Hart immediately gives himself up and walks off the set.

"He gotta go," the TV host said.

Stay tuned for more Hart updates, it's a long night of celebration ahead.