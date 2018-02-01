Veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady insists he is not thinking about retirement ahead of Super Bowl LII.

'Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?'

At the age of 40, Brady is set to make his eighth Super Bowl appearance when reigning NFL champions the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota on Sunday.

The five-time champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP is entering the final stages of his Hall of Fame career and there are ongoing questions about when he will walk away from the game.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Brady – whose contract expires in 2019 – asked: "Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?

"I don't get it. I'm having fun, the team is doing good. I know I'm a little bit older than most of the guys, but I'm really enjoying it.

"I obviously enjoy the experience of playing in this game. This has been obviously a dream come true, many times over. We had a good practice today and we're going to need a couple more good ones.

"We are playing against a good football team so I'm not thinking about retirement. I'm thinking about the Super Bowl and trying to win the most important game of the year and it's going to take a lot to do it."

"I always wanted to play into my mid 40s so we will see. Football is such a physical sport and every game could be your last game, it's the reality of the sport so I'd love to plan for those things. I try to work hard at the things I need to for my body to feel good week after week and year after year.

"I've got a good routine that has really worked for me especially the last 10-12 years. As long as I feel like I'm willing to make the commitment to do those things then I feel like my body will allow me to do that. So that's what my goals are."

Meanwhile, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft said Brady will decide when he retires.

"I think [he] has earned the right to have that be a decision he makes when he wants to make it," Kraft told NFL.com.