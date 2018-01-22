Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl.

Patriots to meet Eagles in Super Bowl 52

Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining , rallying the Patriots to a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

The forty-year-old, wearing a black bandage on his right hand after cutting it during practice earlier in the week, showed no signs of being hampered.

With the game and season on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

"I've had a lot worse," Brady said. "I didn't know that on Wednesday. It was a crazy injury. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday was a little scary. Then I started getting some confidence and today we did just enough to win."

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns to Amendola for the Patriots (15-3), who'll play the winner of Sunday night's game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on February 4.

It's the eighth Super Bowl appearance for Brady and coach Bill Belichick, who have won five times - including last year's 34-28 overtime rally against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's pretty crazy," Brady said. "It's pretty amazing. Just to be on a team that wins these kinds of games, it's just a great accomplishment. I'm just so proud of everyone on our team, we made so many great plays. Defence played so great when they needed to. Just an amazing game."

Blake Bortles and the Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold against the defending champions. The NFL's second-ranked defence kept Brady and the Patriots at bay for most of the game, but also lost linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on consecutive plays on New England's winning drive.

Jacksonville, looking to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, had one more shot but Bortles' throw on fourth-and-15 to Dede Westbrook was knocked away by Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots then ran out the clock, with Dion Lewis' 18-yard scamper with 90 seconds remaining sealing the victory. And they played most of the game without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who left the game late in the first half and didn't return.

Meanwhile, Nick Foles produced the greatest performance of his career as the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Having seen off the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the divisional round, the Eagles - missing starting quarterback Carson Wentz with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in December - were underdogs again on Sunday.

But they swept aside the Vikings in crushing fashion at Lincoln Financial Field, denying Minnesota the honour of becoming the first team to contest the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Foles completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 352 yards and three touchdowns, the Eagles scoring 38 unanswered points to set up a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

The game looked set to follow a markedly different path on the first drive of the game as Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who orchestrated the last-gasp game-winning 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in Minnesota's dramatic divisional win over the New Orleans Saints, found Kyle Rudolph on a perfect 25-yard throw for the opening score.

However, Keenum fell back down to earth on his second drive as his pass intended for Adam Thielen was intercepted by Patrick Robinson for the first of two picks he threw, the Eagles cornerback returning the ball 50 yards the other way for a touchdown.

From there it was little more than a procession for Foles, who led a 12-play drive capped off when LeGarrette Blount barrelled in for an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7.

Minnesota looked set to respond but the turning point came when Keenum was stripped of the ball by Derek Barnett on the Eagles' 16-yard line, Chris Long recovering a turnover from which Philadelphia took full advantage.

Foles found Alshon Jeffery on a 53-yard bomb and, after another disappointing Vikings drive, there was still time for him to lead the Eagles down the field and set up a Jake Elliott field goal before half-time.

A 24-7 half-time lead soon became 31-7 as a perfectly executed flea flicker play saw Foles hit Torrey Smith for a 41-yard score, with Jeffery adding further gloss to the scoreline with a five-yard reception as the Eagles moved a win away from a first Super Bowl title.