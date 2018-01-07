Titans QB throws touchdown pass to himself

Marcus Mariota's first touchdown pass on Saturday was to himself.

The Titans quarterback was scrambling inside the 10-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter and tried to rifle a pass to Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis jumped up to block the throw and deflected the ball back to Mariota, who caught it and dove into the end zone.

It was Tennessee's first touchdown of the game after the Chiefs built a 21-3 lead.

The score capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock.

Mariota is the just the second quarterback to ever complete a touchdown pass to himself and the first to do so in a playoff game.

Brad Johnson caught a deflected pass for a 3-yard touchdown while playing for the Vikings in 1997 during a Week 7 win over the Panthers.