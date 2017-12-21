Wahlberg comes clean over Super Bowl walk out

Die-hard Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg has revealed the real reason behind his infamous Super Bowl walk-out that saw him miss one of sport's greatest ever comebacks.

Mark Wahlberg reveals truth behind infamous Super Bowl story

The Hollywood actor tried to sneak away in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51, leading many fans to wonder if he had given up on his team.

At the time, Wahlberg said his son, 8-year-old Brendan, was sick, which is why he needed to get back to his family's hotel room.

With the Falcons leading the Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter, it seemed like the game was over.

Of course, the Patriots came back for a 34-38 overtime win - arguably the greatest comeback in the history of the storied event.

Wahlberg kept the charade going in the days after the Patriots' inconceivable win.

But now, nearly one year on, the movie star has admitted his son wasn't actually sick.

"He was spitting out F-bombs and going crazy. It was bad," Wahlberg revealed.

"He was lying down on the carpet. He was very upset."

According to the Hollywood star, his wife, Rhea wanted to stay and watch the rest of the game, but Wahlberg decided it was time to leave with his son.

When asked if his son learned a lesson in sticking it out to the end with your team, Wahlberg gave a hard NO.

"He’s a vicious sore loser," Wahlberg said of Brendan.

"He wants the ball. He hates when his brother gets it. When he doesn’t get the ball, he goes crazy. He throws rocks.”

So there you have it. Wahlberg wasn't completely lying when he said he needed to leave because of his son, but now we know it was because of a flat-out temper tantrum.