OJ Simpson booted from a Vegas casino for drunken belligerence

You’d think OJ Simpson would be keeping a low profile these days.

Laying low isn’t really in Simpson’s nature. The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, who was released from a Nevada prison on Oct. 1 after serving time for his involvement in a September 2007 robbery in Las Vegas, caused enough of a scene in a Vegas casino that he was booted and banned from the property.

TMZ reported Simpson was at the Cosmopolitan in Vegas on Wednesday night, was drunk at one of the bars and became disruptive. TMZ said Simpson “was angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.” Simpson was escorted out by security and he has been permanently banned from the property.

TMZ said he frequented the bars at the Cosmopolitan, one of Vegas’ high-end casinos that opened when Simpson was in prison, since he was released.

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas.... yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

At least Simpson wasn’t making rap videos, like he was after he beat a double-murder case in an infamous trial in the early 1990s.

If you thought Simpson would live a quiet life after spending time in prison — he asked for privacy as he was released, which is kind of humorous given the latest news — then you were probably asking for a little too much.

