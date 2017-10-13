As if things couldn't get worse for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, it turns out his wife has been running a secret Twitter account to defend her husband against the criticism of media outlets.

NFL boss' wife busted running fake Twitter account

The Wall Street Journal did some investigating to get to the bottom of who was running the account @forargument, which also followed four accounts connected to Goodell's daughters' high school. That was the clue that tipped WSJ off that Jane Skinner Goodell was behind it.

“The most frequent sparring partner for @forargument is the nation’s sports media,” Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal wrote.

“On Sept. 26, @ProFootballTalk, the Twitter account for the popular NBC Sports blog, tweeted that it was ‘on the commissioner’ to solve the anthem issues.

"In response, @forargument tweeted: ‘Please do better reporting. He is already doing this. You are behind.'”

Jane Skinner Goodell is also a former journalist with Fox News and said she wanted to portray both sides of the story after she admitted to running the account.

“It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration — and love.” she said.

“As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom.

"I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love — and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!”

The NFL did comment defending Jane Skinner Goodell and downplayed the tweeting.

"Sounds like what she did is what every spouse in America would want to do,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.