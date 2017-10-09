J.J. Watt injury diagnosis revealed

J.J. Watt left the Houston Texans' game with the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the first quarter with a knee injury on Sunday.

Watt went down after rushing Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on a pass play despite there appearing to be almost no contact.

The 28-year-old had to be helped off the field, clearly favouring his left leg.

After being checked in the medical tent, he was transported on a cart to the locker room.

JJ Watt's face says it all. pic.twitter.com/vdluC7NL9w — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2017

The Texans announced Watt was out with a knee injury.

He was later diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture and will likely miss the rest of the season.

#Texans JJ Watt, who the team just announced has a tibial plateau fracture, is out for the season, source said. Another year ended on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2017

It is tough luck for the Texans defensive end, who missed all but three games last season after undergoing two back surgeries.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still seeking his first sack of the season.