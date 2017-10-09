J.J. Watt injury diagnosis revealed

J.J. Watt left the Houston Texans' game with the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the first quarter with a knee injury on Sunday.
Watt went down after rushing Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith on a pass play despite there appearing to be almost no contact.
The 28-year-old had to be helped off the field, clearly favouring his left leg.
After being checked in the medical tent, he was transported on a cart to the locker room.
The Texans announced Watt was out with a knee injury.
He was later diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture and will likely miss the rest of the season.
It is tough luck for the Texans defensive end, who missed all but three games last season after undergoing two back surgeries.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still seeking his first sack of the season.