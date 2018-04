Shocking video has emerged of an NFL star attempting to run off a horrible concussion.

NFL star collapses twice after shocking concussion

Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler left the team's game Sunday against the Cowboys after taking a hard hit to his head.

Video of the injury was bad enough, but what happened afterward was worse.

Fowler couldn't even walk straight as he stumbled on his way back to the sideline, collapsing twice before medical staff attended to him on the sideline.

Bennie Fowler is being evaluated for a possible concussion. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 17, 2017

Injury update for the Broncos: WR Bennie Fowler (concussion) is out for the game. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 17, 2017

Watching what happened to Bennie Fowler makes me nauseous. It's a violent sport regardless of rules. — Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) September 17, 2017

You don't have to evaluate him. I can tell you right now Bennie Fowler has a concussion. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) September 17, 2017

The receiver later tweeted to give an update on his condition.