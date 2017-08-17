Chick-fil-A's policy of being closed on Sunday will remain in effect despite NFL games being played on Sundays.

New $2b stadium has world's most useless restaurant

Some business decisions just make don't make a whole lot of sense, like the Falcons' decision to put a Chick-fil-A in their new stadium.

Sure, most everyone loves Chick-fil-A, but the popular restaurant chain will be closed during a majority of the Falcons' home games in 2017 at the new $2 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

Why? Because almost every single NFL game is played on a Sunday.

Falcons' new stadium will include Chick-fil-A... but it'll still be closed on Sundays https://t.co/EukuHapmmg pic.twitter.com/0AAF0mtT24 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2017

In fact, the only day the Chick-fil-A inside the stadium will be open, is on December 7, when the Falcons host the Saints on Thursday night.

Mark your calendars breaded-chicken fans!

And why is the restaurant closed every Sunday?

"Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia," a representative said.

"Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose - a practice we uphold today."

Sooo they put a Chick-fil-a in the new Atlanta Falcons stadium .. but it won't be open during football games b/c they take place on Sunday 🤔 — Mister (@Mr_Garrett1) August 16, 2017

The Falcons putting a Chick-Fil-A in their new stadium gotta be the second biggest headass move they've made this year. — Soul Glo Jones (@daveusesthis) August 16, 2017

Falcons scoring a chick-fil-a in their stadium to have it be closed on sundays is like winning 3 quarters of a game & blowing it in the 4th — Andrew Conway (@conweez) August 16, 2017

And while on face value it seems like a mindless decision to even put the restaurant in the stadium, there are other events it will be open for.

"We’re always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways,” Chick-fil-A’s senior manager told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"We’re excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host."