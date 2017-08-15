Odell Beckham catching passes in practice is pretty much like watching Giancarlo Stanton take batting practice and Steph Curry do his warmup routine. You don’t want to miss the real show.

Let's watch Odell Beckham make a series of insane practice catches

Beckham, the star New York Giants receiver, makes the impossible seem easy. Like, I don’t know, backhanding a one-handed catch downfield.

For plenty of guys that’s a once in a lifetime catch, but it might not have even been his best catch last week. What about the second one in the clip above, from pregame warmups before the Giants’ preseason opener?

Beckham already is off to a good start this week too. This would be unbelievable, except we see it over and over with him.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

I’d say to rank these three, but it’s tough to differentiate when they all would get a “10” from the judges.