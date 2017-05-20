Agent responds to controversial comments from Brady's wife

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not diagnosed with a concussion during the 2016 season despite his wife's recent comments, his agent said on Friday.

Brady's agent responds to concussion saga

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," agent Don Yee said in a statement obtained by NFL Network.

"Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organisation and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Yee's statement was a response to comments made by Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, who said earlier this week on the CBS This Morning television show that Brady "had a concussion last year."

She also alluded to his having suffered other concussions despite the fact that the 39-year-old Brady has not been listed on any Patriots injury report with a concussion dating back to 2003, according to the Boston Herald.

An NFL spokesman said on Wednesday that "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."

Neither the Patriots nor Brady himself have issued statements or spoken publicly on the matter.

Brady has not missed a game due to injury since 2008 when he tore his ACL in the Patriots' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was listed with thigh, knee and ankle injuries at various points in 2016.