The 80-yard goal kicker who could take NFL by storm

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known for thinking outside the box, but his latest prospect could literally be an NFL game-changer.

Whatever angle you're thinking your team is playing in the NFL, the Patriots were there years ago.

The latest ahead-of-the-curve example: New England is giving a tryout to Josh Gable, an indoor football player who didn't play college ball, but specializes in internet-posted trick shots.

Gable, 26, plays for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, where he recently won Special Teams Player of the Week.

He played soccer in college and, later, in Italy and Belgium. He returned to Nebraska in 2015, where he started kicking for the local indoor football concern.

But what makes the gifted kicker so extraordinary is his ability to slot goals from a whopping 80-yards away.

Imagine the advantage that sort of range could give a team during a close matches where field position is king and points are at a premium.

Gable's agent began circulating tapes of his kicking repertoire, which includes trick shots such as the one where he spins the ball on the ground, flicks it between his legs with one foot and volleys it through the goal posts.

One of them has apparently reached Foxborough, Massachusetts, and it's earnt Gable a tryout with the Patriots. Stephen Gostkowski, you’re officially on the clock.

It’s an interesting gambit, one that might just work out well for New England.

Of course, at this point the Patriots could say they were testing a field goal-kicking donkey and the rest of the league would start scouting barnyards, certain that Belichick knew something they didn't.