News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NFL's 25 highest-paid players (clone 36168222)
NFL's 25 highest-paid players

The 80-yard goal kicker who could take NFL by storm

7Sport /

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known for thinking outside the box, but his latest prospect could literally be an NFL game-changer.

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
6:48

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
Mike Daniels: Packers should select next great DB in Josh Jackson
0:57

Mike Daniels: Packers should select next great DB in Josh Jackson
Mike Gesicki: Saquon Barkley's work ethic will carry him farther than his talent
1:13

Mike Gesicki: Saquon Barkley's work ethic will carry him farther than his talent
GMFB 'Rough Draft'
6:05

Reggie Bush: Saquon Barkley is ready for the Big Apple, Giants
Reggie Bush: As long as Saints have Drew Brees they have a chance
1:48

Reggie Bush: As long as Saints have Drew Brees they have a chance
Kyle Brandt: There's no suspense at No. 1, Sam Darnold is a Brown
2:41

Kyle Brandt: There's no suspense at No. 1, Sam Darnold is a Brown
Mike Daniels: Tape don't lie, Josh Rosen is better than Sam Darnold
4:44

Mike Daniels: Tape don't lie, Josh Rosen is better than Sam Darnold
Which Georgia RB should be drafted first?
3:26

Which Georgia RB should be drafted first?
Mike Daniels: Having Muhammad Wilkerson is huge for the Packers
2:23

Mike Daniels: Having Muhammad Wilkerson is huge for the Packers
Evaluating the performance of Sam Darnold from USC Pro Day
6:41

Evaluating the performance of Sam Darnold from USC Pro Day
Mike Daniels: I still pick the Packers as the favorite in the NFC North
2:01

Mike Daniels: I still pick the Packers as the favorite in the NFC North
Name that Georgia running back
6:18

Name that Georgia running back
 

Whatever angle you're thinking your team is playing in the NFL, the Patriots were there years ago.

The latest ahead-of-the-curve example: New England is giving a tryout to Josh Gable, an indoor football player who didn't play college ball, but specializes in internet-posted trick shots.

Gable, 26, plays for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, where he recently won Special Teams Player of the Week.

He played soccer in college and, later, in Italy and Belgium. He returned to Nebraska in 2015, where he started kicking for the local indoor football concern.

Gable's soccer background is clear to see. Pic: Twitter

But what makes the gifted kicker so extraordinary is his ability to slot goals from a whopping 80-yards away.

Imagine the advantage that sort of range could give a team during a close matches where field position is king and points are at a premium.

Gable's agent began circulating tapes of his kicking repertoire, which includes trick shots such as the one where he spins the ball on the ground, flicks it between his legs with one foot and volleys it through the goal posts.

Could this guy be the NFL's next kicking superstar? Pic: Twitter

One of them has apparently reached Foxborough, Massachusetts, and it's earnt Gable a tryout with the Patriots. Stephen Gostkowski, you’re officially on the clock.

It’s an interesting gambit, one that might just work out well for New England.

Of course, at this point the Patriots could say they were testing a field goal-kicking donkey and the rest of the league would start scouting barnyards, certain that Belichick knew something they didn't.


Back To Top