A Dick's Sporting Goods store in Atlanta tried to get ahead of the game by setting out all their Falcons 'Super Bowl champions' merchandise.

The win that never was: Falcons 'Super Bowl champions' merch removed from shelves

The New England Patriots ruined that plan when they completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history yesterday.

The Falcons' 28-3 lead evaporated throughout the fourth quarter before the Patriots' stirring victory was confirmed with a touchdown in overtime.

Atlanta TV station FOX5 filmed Dick's employees heartbreakingly removing t-shirts and hats from the shelves.

Stores are not permitted to sell championship merchandise of the losing team.

In the past the NFL would take the extraordinary step of destroying incorrect merchandise.

From 1996 the sporting body has teamed up with charity organisations to send clothes to countries in need.