Patriots produce epic comeback to win Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots have come from behind to defeat the Atlanta Falcons and win Super Bowl LI in overtime at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It was the first game in Super Bowl history to require an extra frame, and the Patriots needed only a few minutes to secure a 34-28 win for their fifth title since 2001.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.

After a scoreless first quarter Atlanta blew the game wide open in the second, racing out to a 21-0 lead with the first three touchdowns of the game.

New England overcame offensive struggles to level the scores at 28-all with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

The win was sweet relief for the Patriots at the end of a controversial season that began with Brady on the sidelines due to his 'Deflategate' ban.

New England's victory from 25 points down was the biggest successful comeback in the 51-year history of the Super Bowl.

Brady was sacked five times and copped more than a dozen hits but threw for 466 yards.

James White had three touchdowns in the game, rushing for two - including the game-winning score in overtime - and receiving another.

While Brady and White did the dirty work in the end zone, Julian Edelman produced a stunning catch late in the fourth quarter that kept the ball with the Patriots.

The ball was touched and began to fall as Edelman and three Falcons players went down with it.

For most of the game it appeared as though Atlanta would secure their first championship.

Falcons defender Robert Alford played a starring role early, recovering a fumble and later returning an intercept for an 82-yard touchdown.

The victory set records for Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Brady is now the first quarterback in NFL history with five Super Bowl wins, breaking a tie with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana.

Belichick's fifth win took him past legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll, whose teams won all four of his Super Bowl appearances.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga thrilled in a 13-minute half-time performance that saw her scale the heights of the arena.

The pop star played a number of her early hits and underwent multiple costume changes without missing a beat.