Steelers star warms up shirtless in -10C temperatures

Pittsburgh Steelers lineback Ryan Shazier has showed the world just how tough he is ahead of his side's Wild Card Playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, warming up shirtless in minus 10 degrees Celcius.

With wind chill factor making it even colder, Shazier's crazy pre-game antics set the internet abuzz.

Meanwhile a Miami Dolphins player took the opposite approach to the cold-weather warmup.

When it's really cold and you don't have any gloves on you

The crazy weather also played havoc with the referees, with one ref having his whistle frozen during the game.

Shazier's approach paid off, with the Steelers winning the match 30-12.

Soon after the New York Giants took to chilly Lambeau Field similarly underdressed, ahead of their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.