Punt returner knocked into oblivion after vicious hit

You’re not going to see and hear a more sickening collision in the NFL, than the one that wiped out Darren Sproles against Washington.

The Philadelphia Eagles punt returner was standing in position to catch the kick from the Redskins when Deshazor Everett bore down on him at full speed.

Sproles didn’t even have an opportunity to take the catch before the Washington chaser took him out in sickening fashion.

The sound of the collision was bone chilling as Everett’s helmet crashed violently against Sproles’ helmet.

Not surprisingly, the vicious hit left Sproles sprawled out on the turf and sparked a wild melee as players from both benches rushed onto the field.

Sproles was eventually taken off for concussion testing, while a contrite Everett managed to stay on the field but received a personal foul and a 15-yard penalty for interference.

"On a play like that, it's a split-second decision," Everett said.

"Believe me, I'm not trying to hurt anyone. That's not who I am. I'm just trying to make a play there. I'm going full speed, giving the best effort I can.

"I saw the ball, and to be honest, I never saw a fair catch (signal), but it wasn't intentional.

"I love Darren Sproles, too, how can you not love a guy like that?

"He's been doing this for a lot of years and still has some juice left, a lot of juice left. I understand why people were so upset."

One consolation for Sproles was that Washington won the match against Philadelphia 27-22.