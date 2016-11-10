Whether Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman should have been penalised for a hit on Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter is still up for debate, but it's pretty clear that Carpenter's wife had a comment for Sherman that was completely out of line.

'B.S. apology': Sherman hits back at 'castration' call

Kaela Carpenter, Dan's wife, sent a tweet that suggested Sherman should be castrated. Sherman was offside on a field-goal attempt, continued the play and ended up diving into Carpenter.

No penalty was called. Carpenter acted like he was hurt, then bounced up like nothing happened. Kaela Carpenter's tweet was inappropriate, offensive and an overreaction.

I know what we do on the farm when a male can't control his own rage. #LuckyImNotThere #Sherman #ActLikeAnAnimalGetTreatedLike1 pic.twitter.com/tgSlzIjWoS — Kaela Carpenter (@KaelaCarpenter) November 8, 2016

Kaela Carpenter said on Wednesday she never meant for her "lighthearted" tweet to be intended as related to race. She has deleted the original tweet. Sherman was asked about it Wednesday at his weekly press conference, and made sure he got his point across while dismissing her apology.

"It's not surprising at all. I mean, this is a day and age, you've got Ku Klux Klan running around. People say whatever they want and there's very little consequence," Sherman said.

"For her to say something like that and then have a B.S. apology like she did, I mean, it's just the way of the world. I don't let it bother me. It's something I'm very used to. You know, it's just the way people are, the way people were raised."

Sherman was asked if he was saddened by that.

"It's more disappointing than anything," Sherman said. "But it's also something that's understandable. Ignorance has always been in the world. The core of this country was built off slavery and people owning people. So anytime you understand that's the core principles of the way the nation was built, you’ve got to have some kind of sympathy for it."

Sherman said he didn't shield himself or his family from the tweet and the reaction.

"I'm sure if she came up trying to execute the action she said she would, I'm sure my family would have something to say about that," Sherman said.

