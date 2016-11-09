Just when the original 'Deflategate' scandal seems to be drifting off the radar, a similar issue has reared it's ugly head in the NFL.

Deflategate 2.0: Conspiracy theory on Seahawks game

During Monday Night Football's clash between the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, fans have noticed the football appeared to be severely deflated during Seahawks kicks.

One still shows Seattle punter Jon Ryan's hand easily wrapping around the ball as he prepares to kick the ball downfield.



While that particular punt was blocked (see the video above), another punt he unleashed travelled a ridiculous 70 yards through the air.

One conspiracy theory lays the blame on NFL official Walt Anderson, who was involved in a number of games involving potentially deflated balls.

Images from those games are shown in the tweet below, including images from Monday Night's clash.

No official action has been taken over the game in question, but the NFL will surely be nervous about the possible consequences of another Deflategate scandal.

A deflated ball wasn't the only controversy seen in the Bills-Seahawks game, with one of the craziest passages of play ever seen in the NFL occurring at the end of the first half.