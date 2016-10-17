It started out as a feisty relationship when Beckham initially punched the net, only to discover that it actually hit back.

Odell Beckham takes kicking net love to new level of weirdness

Then the pair patched things up a week later when Beckham gave the inanimate object a hug, following his first touchdown of the season.

Against the Ravens though, the relationship got decidedly more serious after Beckham’s first touchdown, when the Giants star lay on the ground and pulled the net over himself.

However, that was just a prelude of what was to come, with Beckham celebrating his match-winning second touchdown against the Ravens with a marriage proposal.

After getting down on one knee and popping the question, Beckham turned away in excitement and yelled, “she said yes.”

While it’s undoubtedly the weirdest relationship in sport, you get the feeling it’s one that won’t be ending anytime soon.