Monday night was not a good one for Odell Beckham Jr. He had a career low for yardage, and he once again lost control and let his frustration boil over.

Ball kid pulls off one-handed catch to rival Odell Beckham Jr

Worse yet? Somebody outdid him at his own game.

Check out the ballboy here on this errant Sam Bradford throw: a one-handed snag! Effortless, even!

A 20-yard completion. Somebody sign this fella, pronto.

In the same game, Beckham nearly pulled off this one-handed grab, but coughed it up.

More from Shutdown Corner