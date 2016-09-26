Look, Cam Newton plays football at a level the rest of us mere mortals can’t even understand. And maybe his fashion game is the same way, too, because the only other alternative is that his fashion sense is that of a caffeine-hyped toddler cut loose in a thrift store.

Why is Cam Newton dressed as the Monopoly man?

After today's loss to the Vikings, Newton appeared to the press wearing a Monopoly man hat and Harry Potter specs, because of course he did.

This runs right in line with his attire of the entire season, from last week’s barbershop quartet:

…to Week 1’s restrained-by-comparison cool college professor:

This looks like it’ll be a recurring feature, so we’ll update all season. This ought to be fun.

In the meantime, Twitter is going to get all these jokes off.

Is Cam Newton part of a Casey Affleck/Joaquin Phoenix/Monopoly project we don't about?#imstillhere2 #mrmoneybags pic.twitter.com/rLtd0VFP59 — Jon Mills (@CLARKandADDIS0N) September 26, 2016

Massa’s… RT @ESPNNFL: Wonder which house Cam Newton is in… pic.twitter.com/CETawUOJ45 — Cam Cewnon (@UncleHemp) September 25, 2016

Cam Newton is dressed like The Joker in a Batman reboot directed by Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/XbSKMNO4pL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 25, 2016

Cam newton needs to focus on winning and not getting sacked 8 times and not his post game outfit — Dylan warrenfeltZ (@dylanjwar) September 26, 2016

Cam Newton dressed like Willy Wonka pic.twitter.com/3V8VYI71AT — ⛽️🅰️🆖🔫 (@chulomang) September 26, 2016

Cam Newton wanna be mr planters so bad pic.twitter.com/Ln356sNH7l — Jacob.p.galvatron (@galvatron_p) September 26, 2016

