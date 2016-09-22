Punt returner sidesteps entire team for incredible touchdown

A high school footballer left an entire team in his wake to score one of the most remarkable punt return touchdowns you'll ever see.

Christian Richmond found himself in a sticky situation when the punt bounced over his head, forcing him to retreat and pick it up.

But what happened next left everyone in attendance stunned as the youngster broke off on a 28-second run towards the end zone, side-stepping just about every member of the other team.

As you can see in the video above he avoids at least 14 tackles using an assortment of jukes, spins and shoulder charges.

You'll struggle to see a better punt return all year.