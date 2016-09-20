American high schooler Katherine Ristola produced this monster hit on her male opponent, sending him crashing into the turf.

Female footballer crunches male opponent on kick return

Playing in the boys competition to honour her brother Jonathan, who's career has been derailed by injures, the former soccer goalkeeper has brought her kicking skills to the football field as the team's backup kicker.

After kicking off, the opposition punt returner broke into the open field, but Ristola wasn't going to let him stride down the field that easily, catching him with a huge chest-high tackle.

Filling in at defensive back and wide receiver as well, Ristola has become a vital cog in the Livonia Churchill Michigan high school team and according to teammate Connor Drake, she is not one to shy away from the big hits.

"She doesn't need protection," Drake told the Detroit Free Press.

"She's tough. She can handle herself. We don't worry about her."