Chili Peppers, LeBron welcome Rams back to LA

The Rams have not played a regular-season game in Los Angeles since 1994. They returned to California on Sunday, and there to welcome them was the most California creation in human history: the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Chili Peppers, LeBron welcome Rams back to L.A.

The Peppers, many of whom are vocal Lakers fans, use some variant of the word/state of mind that is California in virtually every song they write. They trotted out a few of those songs on Sunday sporting old-school Rams jerseys:

Red Hot Chili Peppers live pregame & yes, lead singer Anthony Kiedis is wearing a full #Rams uniform including pants pic.twitter.com/y8uP1BxGes — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) September 18, 2016

Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis introduced the team as, for some reason, the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” played:

The Rams introduced by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. pic.twitter.com/DR2EMCFWjx — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 18, 2016

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve taken joy in the beauty of the Rams,” Chili Peppers bassist/shirtless loon Flea said in a statement. “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1972, I was getting uprooted from my home and I thought, ‘Well, where I’m going they’ve got the Rams. It’s going to be alright.'”

Also in attendance? Fella by the name of LeBron James:

The Los Angeles Rams faithful, many of whom have been fans for six whole weeks, chanted “Kobe! Kobe!” at James, who responded to the dig by scoring 18 unanswered points on the crowd.