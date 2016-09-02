Colin Kaepernick took a knee for Thursday’s national anthem, arms folded, expressionless. This time, he had company. He was joined by one of his teammates, and a Seattle Seahawks player a few hours up the California coast who might have been protesting as well.

Other NFL players join Kaepernick in anthem protest

Kaepernick didn’t stand for the national anthem before the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason finale at the San Diego Chargers. Kaepernick said last Sunday he wouldn’t stand for the national anthem, a protest he started during the 49ers’ first three preseason games. Kaepernick said he is protesting racial injustice in the United States, and police brutality in particular.

49ers safety Eric Reid, who was not in uniform because many starters don’t play in the fourth preseason game, took a knee next to Kaepernick during the anthem and hugged Kaepernick when it was over, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area also said Reid took a knee next to Kaepernick.

Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News said many teammates and Nate Boyer, a former University of Texas long snapper and Green Beret, hugged Kaepernick after the anthem. Boyer this week supported Kaepernick’s right to protest during the anthem and tweeted out a photo of him and Kaepernick together on Thursday.

The two 49ers weren’t alone. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times and Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sat down during the national anthem before his team’s game against the Raiders in Oakland. Condotta reported it was unclear if Lane was protesting, but he sat for the entire anthem.

NFL Network showed the Chargers-49ers national anthem live, occasionally cutting to shots of Kaepernick sitting. Reid has spoken out about political issues before; he wrote a first-person column for The MMQB in July regarding Alton Sterling being shot and killed by police in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La.

Alex Flanagan of NFL Network said there were San Diego police officers staying close to Kaepernick during pregame warmups. Flanagan said it was because the police wanted to provide extra security for him.

Before the two West Coast games kicked off, there were no reported instances of any other player sitting down during the national anthem on Thursday night. Nobody sat during the anthem before the Washington Redskins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Wednesday night either.

The Chargers, coincidentally enough, held their 28th annual “Salute to the Military” for Thursday night’s game. Although Kaepernick never said anything negative about the military when explaining his protest and the national anthem has meaning to more than just military personnel, some people oddly framed the entire issue as Kaepernick disrespecting the military. That didn’t make much logical sense, but it was rich that Thursday happened to be military appreciation night at Qualcomm Stadium.

Kaepernick started Thursday’s game and was booed often in San Francisco’s first drive. He finished 11-of-18 for 103 passing yards in the first half.

Kaepernick’s anthem protest became huge news in the NFL world last Saturday, after some in the media caught on that he was sitting out. He sat during the anthem in the 49ers’ first two preseason games but that went unnoticed, perhaps because he was injured and didn’t dress out in either game. The story turned into polling seemingly every player and coach for his opinion and even some outrage over tasteless socks Kaepernick wore earlier this month. Yep, Kaepernick’s socks became a hot-button topic on social media Thursday. Didn’t expect that a week ago, did you?