Vicious brawl erupts at American Football match

An American Football match between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs has descended into chaos and left one supporter bloodied and bruised.

Footage of the incident shows fans from both sides involved in a violent scuffle in the stands, while witnesses film the fight on their mobile phones.

A security guard steps in to separate the brawlers but as he begins to pull one of the men away, another man swings around and clocks him in the head with a ferocious left hook.

Several members of the LAPD eventually swoop in and stop the fight, before escorting the men away from the horrified crowd.