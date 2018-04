Quarterbacks are renowned for their passing accuracy, and Aaron Rodgers has reminded everyone how incredible his is at a Green Bay Packers training camp.

NFL star's draw-dropping trick shot pass

With a ring no bigger than a basketball hoop as his target, Rodgers launched a stunning 40-metre Hail Mary pass downfield.

The throw was so perfect it hit nothing but net as it sailed straight into the ring - bringing a raucous cheer from his teammates and the fans in the crowd.