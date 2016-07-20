Former NFL player Corey Fuller has delivered one of the most powerful motivational speeches you'll ever see.

High school coach gives incredible speech to young players

The former defensive back who enjoyed a 10-year career with the Vikings, Browns and Ravens, is now head coach of East Gadsden High in Florida.

It's not exactly a high-profile job, but he has still managed to gain worldwide attention recently after a video of a rousing speech he made to his team was posted online.

After a recent tournament, Fuller had the team bus make a detour and stop in front of the apartment building he grew up in.

In the pouring rain, Coach Fuller addresses his team with an incredible amount of fire:

I lived in there 21 years. 21 years I stayed in these projects. It's where I learned how to play football at. You all keep walking around like you've got something. I keep giving you all my soul every day and you all won't listen. Nobody is not going to give us nothing. We've got to take what we want. You want to go to college? You want to get out of your situation? Work hard. That is why we came through here. My master bedroom is bigger than this whole house. I come from nothing. I don't want to hear no more complaining from none of you all. All we want to do is work. Do you understand me?

"They (players) were in shock", assistant coach Courtney Wester said.

"Everyone really started talking about it when they got back to school. Everyone must have watched the video 20-30 times or more. Their reaction was like, 'We have to do this. We can make it.'

"They have heard about Corey. They know he played in the NFL, they know he played at Florida State. But for them to actually be in the projects where he grew up, to see where he came from and where he lives now, they were, 'Wow, we can do this.'"