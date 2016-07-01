Rule number one in football, even if it's unwritten: You can't hit the other team's coach.

CFL player celebrates TD by knocking down opposition coach

Wide receiver Duron Carter, son of Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter, broke that rule Thursday night in a CFL game. The Montreal Alouettes wideout, who was on the Indianapolis Colts' roster last year, had quite the sequence in the game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Carter caught an incredible touchdown pass. Then he talked trash with the Ottawa bench, including Redbacks head coach Rick Campbell. After that Carter started a brawl. Then he was ejected. Quite the one minute of real-time action there, Duron.

Not seen in the clip above is Carter being given the heave-ho from the game.

The knock on Duron Carter has never been talent. He’s been considered — how should we say it? — a difficult player to work with at times. Sound familiar? Yeah, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree apparently. Cris was cut famously by Buddy Ryan and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1980s before embarking on a tremendous career. We have yet to see Duron reach that level, even if he has great ability (as that TD catch shows).

Carter put on enough of a show a few years ago in the CFL to attract some real NFL attention and ended up signing with the Colts prior to last season. After a strong training camp, he leveled off and was let go in the team’s final roster cutdown prior to Week 1. Then Carter returned to the CFL, where he’s a a standout player but one who is perhaps in need of more maturing.

Did he get clobbered on the hit? Yes — but no need to take it to the opposing bench. Did Campbell perhaps incite some of this? We don’t know that yet, although we can bet the CFL will look into it.

Perhaps Duron is hoping that the Ottawa coach will be his fall guy, you know, if he’s heeding dad’s advice.

