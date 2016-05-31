It’s always a challenge for college footballers in America to stand out from the crowd, but two youngsters have done just that, with a showcase of incredible skill.

American footballers show off amazing jet-ski trick shots

Eager to make use of their offseason break, Texas Longhorns freshman Shane Buechele and Oklahoma State Cowboys junior Mason Rudolph took to their local watering holes to test out their throwing accuracy.

Rudolph opted for an elaborate setup up that included a diving board and a spinning catch and pass, followed by a pin-point throw onto a moving jet-ski.

While Buechele’s effort was more simple, but just as eye-catching, as he launched a massive Hail Mary pass right into the clutches of another jet-ski driver, who took the 50-metre catch with consummate ease.

