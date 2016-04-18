The Tennessee Titans figured they'd make the most of an unused Nissan Stadium during the NFL off-season and host a family movie night.

NFL team hosts movie night, forgets to turn off sprinklers

There was just one problem - they forgot to turn off the sprinklers.

Fortunately not all the sprinklers went into action and fans were able to escape to dry areas before the system was turned off.

The team apologized in a statement to The Tennessean, saying, "Some sprinklers went off for about 30-45 seconds in one quadrant of the field, which was unfortunate and unexpected since we had changed the timers for the sprinklers. We had a good turnout of our season ticket members and their families and realize it didn't make for a great night for those who got wet, and for that we apologize."