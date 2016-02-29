Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has garnered quite the reputation for photobombing his teammates through the season, but now the two-time NFL MVP has taken his talents to Hollywood.

Aaron Rodgers takes his photobombing skills to the Oscars

Accompanying his girlfriend, X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn on the red carpet, Rodgers spent some time awkwardly standing around while she conducted her interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

But it didn't take long for him to find the cameras as he got back to what he knows best, popping up in the back of rapper/actor/producer Common's interview, flashing that trademark grin.

We can now add red carpet Aaron Rodgers to the QB's photobomb résumé, alongside Christmas Rodgers photobomb.

And moustache/muppets Rodgers photobomb.