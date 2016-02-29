The 40-yard dash at the NFL combine can expose many prospects. With electronic timing, a player can't embellish a fast time. The clock rarely lies.

NFL prospect has shorts malfunction at combine

Mississippi State defensive lineman Chris Jones was exposed on Sunday. And it had nothing to do with his 40 time. While he was making his attempt at the 40, Jones' shorts had an issue in the front that allowed the gentle breezes of Lucas Oil Stadium to hit an area that's usually covered up.

As Jones realized that he was flashing those in attendance, he took a dive at the end of his run and fixed the problem himself.

When Jones went down on the replay, NFL Network host Rich Eisen remarked that when defensive linemen fall, they fall "hard and long."

Jones was a good sport about his over-exposure too. After he got up, he had an embarrassed smile on his face. Not only must that have been awkward, that run had to have been uncomfortable too.

If you want to see all the video highlights from the NFL Draft Combine head right here.

More wardrobe malfunctions hilarity: