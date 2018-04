Former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson was known for being a bit crazy, but nothing will top his bizarre rehab process.

Ex-NFL star's incredibly grose rehab technique

The ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver appeared in Mike and Mike recently and told the world how he used to recover from a sprained ankle.

Step 1: Collect warm urine from teammates

Step 2: Heat up the urine

Step 3: Stick the ankle in the urine and soak for 30 minutes

Weird, but Johnson was a six-time Pro-Bowler, so who are we to judge?