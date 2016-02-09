Cam Newton's poor showing in his Super Bowl press conference isn't the only reason he's firmly in the firing line.

'Most cowardly play in Super Bowl history'

The superstar quarterback has been raked over the coals by fans for failing to put his body on the line late in the Panthers' loss to the Broncos.

With his side trailing by six points in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium, Newton had the ball knocked out of his hands by eventual MVP Von Miller.

Newton had the chance to dive on the ball and recover the fumble, but inexplicably opted to jump away from the ensuing pile-up.

The Broncos wound up with the ball and put the game to bed with a touchdown on their next possession.

Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan said of Newton: "That's the way he is. Playing for himself" while defensive back Aqib Talib said: "he didn't want it".

The reaction on social media was savage:

Did Cam Newton make the most cowardly play in Super Bowl history? — Joe Starkey (@JoeStarkey1) February 8, 2016

I'm a HUGE #CamNewton fan but #football is not a game of indecision or fear. JUMP IN THE PILE! It's the biggest game of your life! Damn man — Wade Davis II (@Wade_Davis28) February 8, 2016

Panther fans everywhere : why didn't u dive for the ball ? cam : pic.twitter.com/45Jyqzn9so — Walt (@hytweets) February 8, 2016

How does Cam Newton not dive in for the football? It's only do or die time. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) February 8, 2016

Cam made a business decision ... At the super bowl? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2016

Cam throws his hands up when asked why he didn’t dive for the fumble. “I don’t know." — Shutdown Corner (@YShutdownCorner) February 8, 2016

Needless to say the 2015-16 MVP was not in a talking mood afterwards.