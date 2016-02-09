'Most cowardly play in Super Bowl history'

Cam Newton's poor showing in his Super Bowl press conference isn't the only reason he's firmly in the firing line.
The superstar quarterback has been raked over the coals by fans for failing to put his body on the line late in the Panthers' loss to the Broncos.
With his side trailing by six points in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium, Newton had the ball knocked out of his hands by eventual MVP Von Miller.
Newton had the chance to dive on the ball and recover the fumble, but inexplicably opted to jump away from the ensuing pile-up.
The Broncos wound up with the ball and put the game to bed with a touchdown on their next possession.
Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan said of Newton: "That's the way he is. Playing for himself" while defensive back Aqib Talib said: "he didn't want it".
The reaction on social media was savage:
Needless to say the 2015-16 MVP was not in a talking mood afterwards.