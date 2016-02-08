Super Bowl 50: As it happened

The Denver Broncos are NFL champions, defeating the Carolina Panthers in a gritty encounter in Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos scored early and never trailed as they held the league's highest-scoring offence in check en route to capturing their first Super Bowl in 17 years.

Peyton Manning, 39, is now the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and first to reach 200 wins in the NFL.

Controversial calls early

The Broncos were the beneficiaries of two questionable calls in the first half:

MVP Newton makes nervous start

Cam Newton had the ball stripped near his own goal line and Malik Jackson recovered to give the Broncos the first touchdown:

Stewart's spectacular touchdown

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart got Carolina on the board with an amazing acrobatic touchdown:

Broncos punt returner makes history

Jordan Norwood broke off a 61-yard punt return - the longest in Super Bowl history - to put the Broncos in prime position:

However the Panthers muscled up on defense to make the Broncos settle for a field goal:

Half-time

Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars brought the house down with an incredible half-time performance:

Panthers denied by the woodwork

Carolina missed a golden opportunity to cut the Broncos' lead with a field goal attempt hitting the upright early in the second half:

Brown climbs the ladder

Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown somehow leaped above two Broncos defenders to haul in a spectacular catch:

CJ seals the deal

Broncos running back CJ Anderson crashed over late to seal Denver's victory.

Broncos make two-point conversion

Denver rubbed salt into the wound with a two-point conversion to extend their lead late:

