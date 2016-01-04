News

Don't do this: Bills fan leaps through table, sets self on fire

Jay Busbee | Shutdown Corner

Jay Busbee | Shutdown Corner
We shouldn't need to say "don't do this," but, well ... don't do this.

Don't do this: Bills fan leaps through table, sets self on fire

Don't do this: Bills fan leaps through table, sets self on fire

Every team's fans pump themselves up in different ways, but nobody gets fired up—sorry, so very very sorry—quite like Buffalo Bills fans.

At what point did this seem like a good idea? Source: Getty

There is so, so much to love about this video. The idea to dive through a table. The idea to set the table on fire. The flames sticking to the fan's back. The attempts to douse it with both beer and a rub on a bus.

The Bills' season is effectively over and the team's out of the playoffs, but their fans have set a bar no other team's can match.

