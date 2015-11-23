It's been exactly a year to the day since Odell Beckham Jr made arguably the greatest catch in NFL history, with the now-signature diving, one-handed touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr: Remembering THAT catch

Beckham had 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the game which they went on to lose 31-28, but no-one remembers that, everyone remembers that one single play that nearly broke Twitter and was re-played on SportsCenter for weeks on end.

Since then, Beckham's stardom has exploded as one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL and one of the most marketable players in the league, starring in a host of commercials and gracing the cover of the Madden '16 video game, doing what he does best.

Now the one-handed catch isn't even surprising, it's almost expected.

Even in warm-ups, Odell Beckham puts on a show. I don't think any player getting ready for a game looks more entertaining then Beckham Jr.

If that's not enough, check out this awesome video of Beckham Jr making catches.....lying on the ground.