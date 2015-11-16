New England Patriots punt returner Danny Amendola had the end zone in sight and no defenders in front of him.

NFL star denied certain TD after teammate trips him

What he didn't account for was an overzealous teammate.

The diminutive Amedndola ran 82 yards in the third quarter against the New York Giants, only to be tripped up by teammate Duron Harmon only 10 yards from a touchdown, as you can see in the video above.

Fortunately for Harmon, running back LeGarrette Blount eventually scored the touchdown on the same drive and the Patriots went on to win.

It follows this other piece of friendly fire in a college game the day before: