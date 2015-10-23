San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick didn't have a great game as his side fell 20-3 to the Seattle Seahawks without Jarryd Hayne.

Colin Kaepernick's errant throw drills trainer in the head

And this play in the first quarter pretty much summed up his night.

Kaepernick is known for his rocket arm, and this unlucky trainer found out for himself the hard way.

According to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, the worker who took one to the head needed some attention on the sideline:

#49ers trainer being looked at on sideline bench after taking Kaepernick pass ball square in the head. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 23, 2015

A win was crucial for the 49ers and Seahawks, with both teams entering the game with two win, four loss records.

However the 49ers' offence was anaemic, with Kaepernick connecting with 13 of 24 passes for 124 yards.

The play continued somewhat of a trend of 'falcons' recently: