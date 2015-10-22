4th and 1 with Adrian Arciuli

7 News Sport Journalist Adrian Arciuli reviews Week 6 of the NFL and looks forward to the Week 7 action on 7mate:

TOUGH DAY AT THE OFFICE FOR HAYNE

It wasn’t the best day for Jarryd Hayne but he celebrated his second victory in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Baltimore Ravens 25-20.

For the third time this season, Hayne fumbled a punt return but it came after he beat several Ravens defenders with the ball coming loose when he was hit hard from behind.

Fumbles are a big no no in the NFL but this is all a learning curve for Hayne and he’ll continue to learn that ball security is paramount.

The other blemish on Hayne’s performance was when he missed a block on a Ravens defender that resulted in quarterback Colin Kaepernick being sacked on a third down play.

But the former NRL star bounced back soon after with great protection on a passing play, which is the key to him seeing more snaps at running back.

Hayne didn’t record a rushing attempt or make a catch but was still used to relieve first choice running back Carlos Hyde.

I’m still very encouraged by Hayne’s progress after six games – people need to remember he’s only been playing the game for a year!

Kaepernick put together his second consecutive solid game and he continues to flourish against teams that can’t generate a pass rush.

PATRIOTS STAY UNDEFEATED

In the rematch of last year’s AFC title game, the New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-27.

The game will be remembered for one of the worst play calls in history.

With the Colts down by six in the third quarter, they decided to run a fake punt on 4th and 3 in one of the most ridiculous formations ever seen.

Nine players stacked the right side leaving only Colt Anderson under centre.

The ball was snapped to Anderson and he was immediately tackled resulting in a turnover on downs.

The epic fail by the Colts swung the momentum back to the Patriots who scored six plays later.

The biggest concern over the next few weeks for New England is weather an inexperienced offensive line can provide good protection for quarterback Tom Brady.

STEELERS HOLD ON AGAINST CARDINALS

They were down to their third choice quarterback but Pittsburgh held on to defeat Arizona 25-13.

With Michael Vick injuring his hamstring, Landry Jones came in for the Steelers and didn’t look fazed.

He threw two touchdown passes to Martavis Bryant with the latter coming late in the fourth quarter as Bryant took it 88 yards to the house in an amazing run.

The Cardinals were left to rue missed opportunities with Carson Palmer throwing a costly interception in the red zone as they chased the go ahead touchdown.

AUSSIE WATCH

JORDAN BERRY – Another solid game for Berry punting the ball five times for 238 yards.

His longest effort was a booming 79 yarder.

BRAD WING – There was plenty of action for Wing in the Giants sloppy 27-7 loss to the Eagles.

Wing punted eight times for 339 yards but he had one shocker that went just for just 26 yards and another for 37 yards.

WEEK 7

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

A huge test for Jarryd Hayne’s San Francisco 49ers when they host NFC West division rivals the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a must win game for the Seahawks after they blew another fourth quarter lead losing to the Carolina Panthers, slumping to 2-4 on the season.

If Reggie Bush is out injured, I expect Hayne to once again share back up running back duties with Mike Davis.

TIP – Seahawks by 14

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

LIVE AND FREE ON 7MATE FROM 4AM AEDT

A huge AFC East divisional showdown with the New York Jets looking to prove their worth against the league’s benchmark, the Patriots.

The Jets are a strong chance to claim one of the two wild card spots in the AFC but they can strike a blow in the division race with an upset victory.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been solid so far this season but this is a big test for him.

The Jets boast one of the most powerful defensive lines in the NFL and will be hoping they can take advantage of the Patriots injury crisis on the offensive line.

Tip – Patriots by 6

DALLAS COWBOYS AT NEW YORK GIANTS

LIVE AND FREE ON 7MATE FROM 7.30AM AEDT

The Giants put in their worst performance of the season against the Eagles and will look to bounce back against Dallas.

The Cowboys are set to start Matt Cassel at quarterback but I struggle to see them generating much offence until they get back Tony Romo and Dez Bryant.

New York should win this one comprehensively.

Tip – Giants by 14

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT CAROLINA PANTHERS

LIVE AND FREE ON 7MATE FROM 11.30AM AEDT

The Panthers are 5-0 and proved they are they real deal after coming from behind to defeat Seattle on the back of a magnificent performance from Cam Newton.

Greg Olsen was immense again for Carolina and Newton continues to shine despite not having any real playmaking wide receivers at his disposal.

The Eagles won by 20 against the Giants but it was far from pretty and I expect the Panthers defence will make it a tough night for quarterback Sam Bradford.

Tip – Panthers by 10

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tip – Bills by 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Redskins

Tip – Redskins by 10

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

Tip – Falcons by 14

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Tip – Colts by 6

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tip – Chiefs by 3

Cleveland Browns at St Louis Rams

Tip – Rams by 7

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Tip – Dolphins by 10

Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers

Tip – Chargers by 7

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Tip – Cardinals by 24