New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez showed off his NFL skills on live television, but all didn’t go to plan.

A-Rod made an appearance on Fox NFL Sunday today, and in a demonstration of the quarterbacking skills that earned him a scholarship offer to play football for the Miami Hurricanes they had him attempt a pass to Jay Glazer.

Unfortunately the pass sailed over Glazer’s head and smashed a video panel instead.