Commentators slammed over 'rugby player' Hayne

NFL commentators just can't seem to wrap their heads around Jarryd Hayne's 'rugby' background.

Everyone in Australia knows the difference between rugby and rugby league, but as the video above shows, these guys don't.

In the wake of his strong performance in the 49ers' loss to the Giants on Monday, fans took to social media to complain.

Do not drink every time they talk about Hayne playing rugby. You will die. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 12, 2015

Ok, any second now we're going to start seeing the backlash to the "Hayne was a rugby player" backlash. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 12, 2015

BREAKING: Jarryd Hayne has officially changed his name to "Jarryd Hayne, former rugby player" to avoid any further confusion. — SI NFL (@si_nfl) October 12, 2015

BREAKING: Jarryd Hayne is Australian and played rugby. This will now be mentioned every time he's on screen. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 12, 2015

Hayne played rugby. Did you know that? He was a great rugby player. — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) October 12, 2015

"Jarryd Hayne played rugby" is the new "Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard." — Marc Torrence (@marctorrence) October 12, 2015

Hayne was rarely sighted in Sunday's 30-27 defeat at the Giants' Met-Life Stadium and sat out the entire first half.

When Hayne was given opportunities in the Giants game he excelled, including coming in as running back in the third quarter and almost scoring a touchdown.