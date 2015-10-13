Commentators slammed over 'rugby player' Hayne

NFL commentators just can't seem to wrap their heads around Jarryd Hayne's 'rugby' background.
Everyone in Australia knows the difference between rugby and rugby league, but as the video above shows, these guys don't.
In the wake of his strong performance in the 49ers' loss to the Giants on Monday, fans took to social media to complain.
Hayne was rarely sighted in Sunday's 30-27 defeat at the Giants' Met-Life Stadium and sat out the entire first half.
When Hayne was given opportunities in the Giants game he excelled, including coming in as running back in the third quarter and almost scoring a touchdown.