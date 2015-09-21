Cam Newton can do things most humans cannot.

Watch Cam Newton flip his way into the end zone

Some people can play football well. Others can execute front flips, typically with no one impeding them.

Newton can do both, and he's apparently OK with someone trying to break his concentration while doing it.

Watch as Newton scored the go-ahead touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter, flipping over the tackle attempt by Houston Texans safety Rahim Moore and landing on his feet in the end zone.

Truly a Superman manuever with nearly flawless execution. Technically, Newton fell down at the end of it, but who are we to nitpick?

More from Shutdown Corner