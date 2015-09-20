Notre Dame safety Drue Tranquill collapsed in pain from an apparent right knee injury while celebrating an incomplete pass against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

College footballer injures knee celebrating incomplete pass

Tranquill broke up the pass in the end zone late in the first half. He went to celebrate with a teammate and when he landed he immediately went to the ground.

The sideline microphones from the broadcast captured him screaming in pain in the moments after the celebration.

Tranquill played in 11 games for Notre Dame as a freshman in 2014 and suffered a torn left ACL against Louisville. If he's out for an extended period of time in 2015 he would be the sixth Notre Dame starter the Irish have lost to injury through three weeks of the season.

It's not the first time a celebration has led to a serious sporting injury.

Check out our list of sporting celebrations gone wrong:

